PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 97 shares of company stock valued at $113,588. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded up $42.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,454.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,220.26.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

