PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

