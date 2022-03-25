Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. 1,730,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.