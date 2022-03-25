PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,881. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.10. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 130.17%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.