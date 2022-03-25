Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. Approximately 36,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.