PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $747,159.95 and $790.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,201.58 or 0.99931689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014260 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

