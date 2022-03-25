PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $123.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

