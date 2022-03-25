PVH (NYSE:PVH) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head to Head Review

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PVH alerts:

This table compares PVH and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $7.13 billion 0.82 -$1.14 billion $6.97 12.01 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.67 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PVH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PVH has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PVH and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 5.72% 10.13% 3.88% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PVH and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 7 8 0 2.53 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PVH currently has a consensus price target of $124.21, suggesting a potential upside of 48.37%. Given PVH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

PVH beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments operate in North America, Europe, Asia, and Brazil. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments wholesale in North America, Europe, and China. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.