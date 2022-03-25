Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By Truist Financial

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

MRNS stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

