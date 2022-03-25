Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SFM opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.