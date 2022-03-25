Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Increased by Analyst

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2seventy bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.60) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSVT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $18.12 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

