Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

