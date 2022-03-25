Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Decreased by Analyst

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avinger in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

