Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

