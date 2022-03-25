Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CFF opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$81.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.