Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CIM Commercial Trust Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

