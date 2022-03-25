Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Clarus Securities

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

PIF stock opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.29 million and a PE ratio of 502.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

