Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

