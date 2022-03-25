Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Increased by Analyst

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $432.14 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

