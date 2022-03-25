Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Boosted by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

