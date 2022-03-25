Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

