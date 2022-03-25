QuarkChain (QKC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.30 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $111.68 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

