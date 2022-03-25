Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$267.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

