Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

