Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 762,018 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.78.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.