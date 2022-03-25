Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 762,018 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.78.

The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

