Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $36,593.75 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.