Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $173,224.75 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $110.45 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quidel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

