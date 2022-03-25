Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 163.48% and a negative net margin of 813.96%.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

RMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

