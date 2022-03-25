RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 35,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 455,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

RADA has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

