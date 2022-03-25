Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 700 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG traded up $24.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,565.94. The stock had a trading volume of 175,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,736. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,485.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,668.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.