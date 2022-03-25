Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.29% of Sealed Air worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 603,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,226. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.