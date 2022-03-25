Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

VRSK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.