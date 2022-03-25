Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.98. The company had a trading volume of 559,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,858. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.51.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

