Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $3.39 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

NYSE:TYL traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.