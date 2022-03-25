Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $388,625.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of RMBS opened at $32.43 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

