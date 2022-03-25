Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

HBM opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

