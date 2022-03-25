Raze Network Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.87 million and $427,907.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

