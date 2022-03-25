RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 56.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,864. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $603.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

