Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBGLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

