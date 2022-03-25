Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.47) to GBX 7,460 ($98.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,570 ($99.66).

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,542 ($72.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,008.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,003.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.73). The firm has a market cap of £39.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,234.22.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

