Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

