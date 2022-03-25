REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on REE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.20 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
