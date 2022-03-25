Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

