Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
