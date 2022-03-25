Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
