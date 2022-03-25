ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,211. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 2.32.
ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
