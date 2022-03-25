ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,211. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.