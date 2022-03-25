Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,214. The company has a market cap of $551.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.