Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bioMérieux S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bioMérieux in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BMXMF opened at $104.13 on Friday. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

