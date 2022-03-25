Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

