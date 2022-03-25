Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

KBH stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

