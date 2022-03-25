Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sonoco Products by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

